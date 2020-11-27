Anyone who knows me should probably be aware that I’m not the biggest fan of wireless chargers. However, I can’t help but love the idea behind Kew Labs’ UTS-1 Wireless Charger. On sale for $84 today (with free shipping), 20% off its usual $105 price, this thing is actually freakin’ sweet.

Attachable to the underside of your existing office desk or coffee table, this charger beams its charging power through surfaces of up to 18mm-25mm (0.7″-1.0″) thick. And when I say attachable, we’re not talking about drilling any holes. Instead, you can opt to simply attach it to the underside of a surface using included double sided tape. No holes if you don’t want holes.

Kew Labs states that the charger is compatible with all sorts of surfaces, such as wood, glass, marble, granite, and glass. The only surface it isn’t compatible with is metal. That’s not surprising, though. For power, the charger is rated at 30W total output — Apple 7.5W Fast Charge, Samsung 9W Fast Charge, and Qi standard 5W.

Pretty sweet, right?