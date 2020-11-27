Moment’s Sweet Lens Cases are All $20 Off

By now you’ve likely heard of Moment, the camera gear company who makes little mini lenses for your phones to help them take better pictures. If you ever wondered how they worked or how those lenses attached to phones, just know that they involve cases. Those Moment lens cases are all 50% or $20 off for Black Friday.

Moment currently has all of their Samsung, Google Pixel, and OnePlus cases dropped by $20 and that’s a really great deal. At just $19.99, you can add semi-thin protection to your phone and leave open the possibility of tossing on one of Moment’s lenses. All of their iPhone cases are also on sale.

If you do decide to grab one of their cases, most of the Moment lenses have discounts today too. The 15mm fisheye is $30 off, the regular 18mm wide is $20 off, as are the 58mm telephoto and 10x macro lenses.

While so many phones have a series of lenses that can take wide or telephoto, not all phones are setup for that. A Moment case like this would be perfect for the Pixel 4a (review), for example.

Shop Moment Cases: