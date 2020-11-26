Chromecast Drops to $19 for Black Friday

The hot Chromecast product of the season might be the new Chromecast with Google TV, but the old and still very capable Chromecast is at blowout prices for Black Friday. Originally priced at $35, you can find Google’s 3rd generation Casting dongle for $19 right now.

Again, this isn’t the fancy new Chromecast that runs Google TV (review) and comes with a remote – this is the old Chromecast from 2018 that you attach to your TV, so that you can send content to it. It doesn’t have a remote and you control everything that happens on it from your phone.

Is it still worth buying? I can tell you that I’ve found them useful if you have a spare bedroom that needs a more capable TV or a second monitor in your office that could be used as TV. I also keep one in a suitcase for travel purposes. Attaching a Chromecast to that Airbnb TV is easier than you think.

At $18.99, you are looking at a savings of around $11. This is the perfect stalking stuffer.

Shop Chromecast Black Friday: