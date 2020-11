Google Play is highlighting a few awesome Black Friday deals on Android games this week, and honestly, if you don’t already own some of these titles — what are you doing?

For a very limited time, you can scoop Monument Valley 2 for just $0.99, NBA 2K20 for $0.99, Human: Fall Flat for $2.49, The Room: Old Sins for $0.99, This Is the Police 2 for $1.49, and the list goes on.

Seriously, some decent titles in here. Get on it.

Google Play Links