Plex Black Friday Sale is Here: $89 Lifetime Plex Pass (25% Off)

Plex, the service that really does have something for everyone, is offering its coveted lifetime Plex Pass at just $89 this week until November 27, down from its usual price of $120.

Now, Plex has morphed into so much more than just a cloud-based home for both your legal and pirated content. They offer live TV streaming, on-demand TV and movies, plus so much more. And with the Plex Pass, you’re getting the best possible experience when using each of these different features.

To get an idea at what’s been added over the years, see our long list of articles covering new features.

