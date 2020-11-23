Totallee Cases Black Friday Deal is Here: 30% Off All Cases With Code

If you’re not new here, you’ll know we love Totallee cases. They’re extremely minimal, adding hardly anything to the device at all in terms of in-hand feel, and most importantly, they protect your phone from minor scrapes, bumps, and other wear issues.

Right in time for the holiday season, the company has launched its Black Friday deal, which is 30% off any and all cases via its website and Amazon. With that discount, you can get our favorite Pixel 5 case, their frosted black case, for a much more reasonable $27, down from the usual $39.

They also make cases for the Galaxy lineup, iPhones, and other Pixel devices. Again, we highly recommend them, simply because we much prefer thinner styles. If you’re looking for something bulky with serious drop protection, you’ll need to look elsewhere.

Hooray for cases!