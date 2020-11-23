Earlier this year, Google introduced a new perk for Chromebook owners. The perk entitles select owners (anyone who owns a Chromebook from 2017 and newer) to three free months of Stadia Pro, and with the holidays right around the corner, now seems like a good time to remind folks of this sweet perk.

To claim it, all you’ll need to do is head to the linked Chromebook Perks site below on your Chromebook, then proceed through the instructions. If you don’t have an account on Stadia, you’ll create one and you’ll be off to gaming in no time at all.

As noted by a reader of ours named Randy, this perk is completely stackable, meaning it can be combined with the free Stadia Pro for Google One subscribers, and on top of that, anyone who scored the free Stadia Premiere bundle for having a YouTube Premium is going to be primed to be the greatest Stadia member in the world.

So much free Stadia, I’m curious if anyone has actually ever paid for it?

Cheers Randy!