Need a little stocking stuffer for yourself? AUKEY’s got you. Over on Amazon, there are big savings on both portable chargers and wall chargers, both of which are nice to have in this world of smartphone mania.

The highlights of this sale include a 30,000mAh power bank with 30W output priced at $40 (down from $66), as well as an Omnia 100W wall charger with 2 ports, priced at $37 (down from usual price of $50).

To snag these lower prices, enter the accompanying coupon codes from below, and also be sure to apply the clip coupons on the product page. That’s for max savings.

Black Friday/Cyber Monday ramping up to be intense this year.

Amazon Links