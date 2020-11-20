For a limited time, new customers to Google Fi can get a Pixel 4a 5G for the price of $299 ($12.46/mo). This is Google’s way of incentivizing folks to come try out the service, which has been doing just fine over the past few years.
Google also details that should you already be on Google Fi, but still want some of that sweet Pixel 4a 5G action, you’re eligible for $150 off the full retail price when you upgrade. Not bad, not bad.
To get the savings, which are instant, follow the link below and get yourself a Google Fi account. The company states that anyone who brings/transfers their number to Google Fi within 30 days of the shipment confirmation email is eligible for the $200 savings. In addition, you’ll need to remain a Google Fi customer for at least 60 days.
Have at it.