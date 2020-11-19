DEAL: Fossil Gen 5E Drops to $169, Skagen Falster 3 to $189

Need a spicy little deal on a smartwatch today? Amazon has a bunch of Fossil Wear OS watches on sale, including some from their partner brands like Skagen.

The brand new Fossil Gen 5E in a variety of colors and straps is down to $169 ($80 off) and the Skagen Falster 3 is as low as $189 ($106 off), with some models also at $199. All of these watches still run Wear 3100 chips, but they all have 1GB RAM and should perform just fine. At these prices, they are probably worth taking for a spin if Wear OS is something you’ve been meaning to try.

UPDATE : Fossil is selling their line of Gen 5 and Gen 5E at discounts too, with the 5E down to $149. Shop here.

Amazon Deal Links: