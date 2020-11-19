Stadia announced this week that should you pre-order 2020’s most anticipated gaming title, Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll be gifted a free $99 Stadia Premiere Edition. They’re really handing these things out lately!

The way it works is easy. Go here, order game, and then you’ll receive an email with redemption details. Do note, you’ll need a Stadia account (no subscription required), plus Google notes they aren’t entirely sure if you’ll receive your free Stadia bundle in time for the holidays.

What’s also cool, this isn’t limited to only those who have yet to pre-order.

We’re making this available for everyone. If you’ve already pre-ordered, if you’re about to pre-order, or if you’re planning to buy Cyberpunk 2077 before December 18, you can get a free Stadia Premiere Edition – while supplies last.

Full list of redemption instructions can be viewed here.

Enjoy, Stadia fans.