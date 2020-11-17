Amazon announced Amazon Pharmacy this morning, a separate storefront for those looking to have their prescriptions fulfilled and delivered all from the comfort of your home.

Getting started looks very easy. Users will set up a pharmacy profile, add insurance information, manage prescriptions, and then choose payment forms. And that’s literally all there is to it. Furthermore, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you’ll be treated to unlimited two-day delivery for free, just as if you were ordering any other product on Amazon.

Amazon also notes that for people paying for medication without insurance, there are plenty of savings to be had.

Prime members can access savings on medications at Amazon Pharmacy when paying without insurance, as well as at over 50,000 other participating pharmacies nationwide. The Amazon Prime prescription savings benefit saves members up to 80% off generic and 40% off brand name medications when paying without insurance.

I’m sure there are plenty of jokes to be made about Amazon Pharmacy, but at the end of the day, anything that helps get potentially lifesaving medication to those in need more quickly and possibly less expensive is a good thing.

// Amazon