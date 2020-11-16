Google just surprised us with a fresh new color for their $349 Pixel 4a. Welcome in, Barely Blue!

The new Barely Blue Pixel 4a is available right now from the Google Store at that same reasonable price with the same set of reasonable specs. It looks like Google has them in stock and ready to ship too, with expedited shipping showing dates as early as November 19 for us on the west coast.

This color was rumored long ago as an alternative to Just Black and thankfully, it still made it. We were worried that the Pixel 4a would only be available as a single color and never get the bit of spice we often see from Google’s color choices.

To grab one, hit that link below, pick the “unlocked” Pixel 4a option, and then choose “Barely Blue.”

READ: Google Pixel 4a review

Google Store Link