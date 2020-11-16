Citizen introduced a new Wear OS smartwatch this week called the CZ Smart, a $395 smartwatch that we think all potential buyers should avoid.

Now, this is no knock on Citizen, but the main reason we urge folks to look elsewhere is due to the fact that this smartwatch is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor and not the latest 4100 silicon. In our own testing, we’ve noticed that watches with upgraded RAM and the 4100 perform much better than the aging 3100 chipset, so the idea of spending nearly $400 on outdated tech isn’t very appealing.

Should the CZ Smart had come with the latest specs, this watch doesn’t look half bad. It has the traditional Citizen appearance, complete with 46mm three-piece case construction, rugged red bezel design, and 1.28” AMOLED display. Battery life is rated at 24+ hour based on usage, plus it also offers NFC, GPS, and heart rate monitor.

Again, cool looking watch, but there’s no way anyone should buy a new Wear OS watch with a 3100 processor right now.

// Citizen