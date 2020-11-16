DEAL: Galaxy S20+ is $250 Off Today

Need a solid deal to kick off the week? Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy S20+ with a $250-off discount that drops its starting price to $949.

Since we have all heard the rumors about Samsung launching the next Galaxy S line earlier than ever, possibly in January, you might be wondering if the S20 line is still worth buying. That rumor pops up every year, so yes, the Galaxy S20 or Galaxy S20+ are still worth buying. I’d even argue that if that rumor comes true they will still be worth it as a set of devices that are going to be tough to offer serious upgrades over.

The Galaxy S20 might be my favorite phone of 2020, and the Galaxy S20+ is a slightly bigger version with an added camera. At $949, this is one of the better prices we’ve seen, with both Cosmic Black and Cosmic Grey colorways available.

A number of retailers have today’s $250-off price, including Amazon.

