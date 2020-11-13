Google announced this week that users can now schedule meetings in Google Calendar straight from Google Chat, which should be clutch for all of the busy professionals that use that app.

To take advantage of this, click on the new dedicated Calendar icon which will start a draft calendar event with the attendees from the chat. You can then customize the invite (including attendees) before sending it to guests. When on mobile, the draft event will open in your Calendar app.

Google says this feature is currently rolling out to Chat in the Gmail app on Android as well as the actual Chat app. Additionally, it will begin rolling out to the Chat in Gmail on the web and Chat iOS app in the coming weeks.

Nice.

// Google Workspace