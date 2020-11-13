Verizon is shipping out an update to its OnePlus 8 5G UW device, labeled as software version IN2019_15_201103.

Inside, owners will find the October security patch, as well as that gorgeous, beautiful, wonderful, amazing 5G icon that’s been rolling out to all compatible Verizon devices.

Here’s what Verizon says about that.

Brings 5G Nationwide access to your device! 5G Nationwide is available in 1,800+ cities. You’ll see a 5G icon when you’re in a 5G Nationwide coverage area.

Go get that update!

// Verizon