The holiday season deals are getting good, my friends. Motorola unleashed its pre-Black Friday line-up this week and the standout promo has to be on the oft-forgotten Motorola Edge at an incredible price of $399.99.

Originally priced at $699, this week’s $300 savings on Motorola’s not-quite-full-flagship phone is an incredible steal. While missing a QHD display and Snapdragon 865 processor, the Motorola Edge is very much in line with the Galaxy S20 FE or Pixel 5, yet is now hundreds cheaper than both.

The Motorola Edge specs include a 6.7″ FHD display with 90Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 765 processor, 256GB internal storage (with SD slot), 6GB RAM, 4500mAh battery with 18W fast charging, 3.5mm headphone jack, dual stereo speakers, Bluetooth 5.1, 25MP selfie camera, and quad rear camera setup. The quad camera is made up of a 64MP main sensor (f/1.8), 16MP wide/macro shooter (f/2.2, FOV 117°), 8MP telephoto lens (f/2.4), and time of flight sensor.

To be honest, that set of specs is absolutely better than the Pixel 5, assuming you can live with a camera that won’t quite be on the level. That’s a similar display, double the storage, bigger battery, 3.5mm headphone jack, and real stereo speakers for $300 under what Google wants.

Do it.