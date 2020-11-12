Droid Life

DEAL: Pixel Stand Down to $53 at Amazon and Walmart ($26 Off)

6
Google Pixel Stand

Google’s Pixel Stand, designed to pair perfectly with most Pixel phones including the latest Pixel 5, is currently on sale at Amazon and Walmart.

For what’s sure to be a limited time, you can get the Pixel Stand for just $53, down from what appears to be an average price of about $77. The price of this wireless charger varies from retailer to retailer, though, the Google Store sells it for a $79.

Delivering up to 10W of wireless juice, the Pixel Stand officially supports the Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, and Pixel 5.

Solid holiday gift to yourself? Definitely.

Amazon Link | Walmart Link

Categories

Tags

Collapse Show Comments
6  Comments

Back to Top