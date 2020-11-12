Google’s Pixel Stand, designed to pair perfectly with most Pixel phones including the latest Pixel 5, is currently on sale at Amazon and Walmart.

For what’s sure to be a limited time, you can get the Pixel Stand for just $53, down from what appears to be an average price of about $77. The price of this wireless charger varies from retailer to retailer, though, the Google Store sells it for a $79.

Delivering up to 10W of wireless juice, the Pixel Stand officially supports the Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, and Pixel 5.

Solid holiday gift to yourself? Definitely.