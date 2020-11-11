Verizon is sending out updates to a group of devices. The contents vary, so allow me to fill you in should you own one of these phones.

For the LG V50 the update only specifies improved call quality on the device, but the security patch is listed as October which is new. For the Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, you’re receiving the October patch, too. And to top it all off, the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are receiving the November security patch.

And last but certainly not least, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is getting the new 5G icon, plus the October patch.

Software Versions Following Update

LG V50 : V450VM20g

: V450VM20g Galaxy S9 : G960USQU8FTJ3

: G960USQU8FTJ3 Galaxy S9+ : G965USQU8FTJ3

: G965USQU8FTJ3 Galaxy Note 9 : N960USQU5FTJ3

: N960USQU5FTJ3 Galaxy Note 20 : N986USQS1BTJ8

: N986USQS1BTJ8 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra : N981USQS1BTJ8

: N981USQS1BTJ8 Galaxy Z Fold 2: F916USQU1BTJB

Go snag them ‘dates!

// Verizon