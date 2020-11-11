Google Pixel Phones Keep Unlimited High Quality Photo Uploads Perk

Everyone is (rightly) pissed about the Google Photos news from this morning, but if you own a Pixel phone, life might not be so bad. Google has confirmed that the entire Pixel line-up through the Pixel 5 won’t be impacted by the change that is eliminating free unlimited “High quality” photo uploads.

In our lengthy write-up on the change I pointed this out, but figured it should be clear that Google Pixel phones are exempt (for now). Google said specifically that “If you have a Pixel 1-5, photos uploaded from that device won’t be impacted” and that “Photos and videos uploaded in High quality from that device will continue to be exempt from this change, even after June 1, 2021.”

To further clarify, depending on your phone, “Original quality” photos uploads might still be available, but at some point will count against your free 15GB of space. Each Pixel phone from 1-3 has a different date for when that unlimited perk ends. To view those for your Pixel phone, take a look at this Google Support page. Google did away with free unlimited “Original quality” uploads back with the Pixel 4 and 3a, yet did keep the unlimited for “High quality.”

While all other Android phones will lose unlimited Google Photos uploads in June of next year, the Google Pixel line won’t.

Hey, might be a reason to buy a Pixel 5 or Pixel 4a?