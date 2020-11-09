Google Voice users are spotting the new and improved icon for the service, which Google appears to be shipping out to desktop users this week. We assume it’ll come to the mobile apps soon, too.

We can see that the logo somewhat conforms with Google’s other icon redesigns, though, it doesn’t include the typical green, blue, red, yellow color combo. This is one is varying shades of just green.

If I’m being brutally honest, it’s very meh, but whatever. It’s just an icon, not that big of a deal. It’s not like the last one was here very long, so maybe this one will go away soon. I think they could’ve done better.

Thoughts?

Cheers lakerfan82!