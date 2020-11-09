AUKEY has another week of deals today, this time catered to those who have been gaming quite a bit more due to possibly being home more often. This includes myself, as I’ve fallen back in love with No Man’s Sky. For example, AUKEY has big discounts on keyboards, mousepads, webcams, and earbuds, all things that hopeful streamers and gamers can benefit from.

For specifics, you can get one of AUKEY’s top rated 1080p webcams for 45% off, bringing it down to $27. You can also get the B80 wireless headphones with Bluetooh 5 for $16 (72% off), a 108-key RGB gaming keyboard for $40 (20% off), as well as a large RGB LED mousepad for just $17 (32% off).

If you need any of these items to make your home office or gaming setup a bit more enjoyable, follow the links below and don’t forget to use the coupon codes.

Amazon Links