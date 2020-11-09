The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are receiving new updates at the moment that squash a bunch of bugs and optimize several items, as they also usher in the new Canvas option in always-on display. The October security patch is here as well.

Rolling out as build OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 for both phones, OnePlus says to expect a smoother overall experience from this update, further optimized brightness levels, improved standby performance, more optimization to the intelligent 5G function for extended battery endurance, WiFi optimizations and improved stability, and more.

For the Canvas feature, you’ll find it as one of your always-on display options in Customization settings. It takes a picture of your choosing and then draws a wireframe outline of it to make for a really cool always-on display. It’s pretty neat.

For specific builds depending on region, you have the following:

OP8

IN: 11.0.1.1.IN21DA

EU: 11.0.1.1.IN21BA

NA: 11.0.1.1.IN21AA OP8 Pro

IN: 11.0.1.1.IN11DA

EU: 11.0.1.1.IN11BA

NA: 11.0.1.1.IN11AA​

Here is the full changelog for each phone:

System Optimized the frame stability algorithm to make the experience smoother Optimized adaptive brightness algorithm, making 8,192 levels of automatic brightness adjustment more comfortable Optimized background process management mechanism to improve standby-by performance The quick setting has been adjusted to three lines Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.10 Improved system stability



Ambient display Newly added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path：Settings-Customization-Wallpaper-Canvas-Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically



Network Optimized the intelligent 5G function to extend battery endurance capacity Optimized Wi-Fi connection to improve stability of connectivity

Bluetooth Optimized Wi-Fi connection to reduce transfer delay Fixed the low probability issue that it was muted after connecting to Bluetooth



OnePlus updates often roll out quite slowly, so if you aren’t seeing it today, give it another couple of days.

// OnePlus