T-Mobile Home Internet Adds Another 130 Markets

After expanding to 450 new areas at the beginning of October, T-Mobile Home Internet is adding another 130 cities and towns to the list this week. I couldn’t tell you the exact count on T-Mobile Home Internet markets, but it is well into the hundreds and your chances of getting it keep increasing by the month.

The new batch of T-Mobile Home Internet cities stretches across rural places in Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wisconsin. For the full list of the new spots, you’ll have to hit that source link below.

To recap, T-Mobile Home Internet is a $50/mo home broadband solution for folks who may not have many options. It uses T-Mobile’s LTE network, delivering 25Mbps speeds on average with peaks hitting 50Mbps. The goal is for it to become a 5G home internet solution in 2021. Hopefully at that time, those speeds get a nice bump.

If interested, know that the entire experience is a self-installation, so a T-Mo internet representative won’t need to come into your home. Taxes and fees are included, there are no contracts involved, the price should stay the same for as long as you keep the service, you won’t pay for hardware or modem rentals, and there are no data caps.

Look, if you don’t have home internet choices, this might not be terrible to take for a spin if you can get it.

