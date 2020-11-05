A new update is headed to the OnePlus 8T, labeled as OxygenOS 11.0.3.4. Inside, OnePlus has packed in quite a few things, so don’t let my vague headline of “camera, system improvements” fool you. There’s a lot of stuff in here.

Related: Read our OnePlus 8T review.

Below you can view the full changelog, but the highlights include improved power consumption, optimized fluidity for select games, issue fixes for Google Play, plus improved camera stability.

What’s New

System Improved system power consumption performance to reduce heating Improved mis-touch prevention to offer a better gaming experience Optimized fluidity with some mainstream games to reduce lagging risks Optimized user experience with Alert Slider by adding toast messages when switching among the 3 modes Fixed the issue that the status bar kept hovering on the screen in landscape mode Fixed the issue that Play Store could not install the app

Camera Optimized the imaging effect to bring you with better shooting experience Improved camera stability

Network Optimized mobile network connection to improve the network intensity with signal Fixed the small probability issue with network interruption while playing games



This update is rolling out via OTA right now!

// OnePlus