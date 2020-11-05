Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE, a phone already priced to slay, will now come in a new configuration that features a bump to 256GB storage. That storage increase will come with a price increase too.

Starting November 6 at 12:01AM Eastern (tonight), Samsung and its retailer partners will begin selling the Galaxy S20 FE with 256GB storage for $769.99. The original Galaxy S20 FE was priced at $699, so we’re looking at a $70 price increase for double the storage.

The new 256GB version will come in Cloud Navy, with select carriers expected to carry it along with stores like Samsung’s online shop.

At $769, the Galaxy S20 FE with 256GB storage now tops the OnePlus 8T price of $749. The 8T, as you know from our review, features not only 256GB storage, but 12GB RAM too. On paper, the 8T should still be the better buy, assuming you can fully trust its camera.

Again, this new S20 FE goes up for sale tonight. Don’t be surprised if there are discounts.

// Samsung