OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 With the Big Discounts Today

Following yesterday’s BOGO-50% deal on the OnePlus 8T, OnePlus has now discounted both the OnePlus 8 Pro and regular 8. The deals slash up to $200 off, depending on the model.

The OnePlus 8 Pro (review), a phone that took OnePlus to new heights in terms of build, design, and camera, is $200 off. With that discount, you have a starting price of $799 instead of $999. The deal is for the 12GB-256GB model in Onyx Black or Ultramarine Blue, not the 8GB-128GB model in Glacial Green, which has been out of stock for most of its life.

As an added bonus with the 8 Pro, OnePlus is tossing in a pair of OnePlus Buds ($59 value).

For the OnePlus 8 (review), you are looking at a discount of $100, dropping the price from $799 to $699. The deal is only on the 12GB-256GB model in Interstellar Glow.