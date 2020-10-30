OnePlus 8T Gets a Fresh Update That Improves a Ton of Stuff

The OnePlus 8T has been available for a week and its first update is here. The update might not include a bunch of new features, but it addresses several bugs that needed to disappear quickly.

The update arrives as build 11.0.2.3 for all models and tries to optimize system power consumption and reduce heat generation, improve system stability, optimize Bluetooth connections and reduce latency, and optimize the “intelligent 5G function to extend battery endurance capacity.” See, lots of important bug stuff.

Here’s the full changelog:

System Optimized system power consumption and reduce heat generation Fixed the issue that icons are not displayed on the desktop in a small probability Improved system stability and fixed known issues

Bluetooth Optimized Bluetooth connection to reduce latency Improved connection stability

Gallery Fixed the abnormal display issue with loading preview photo

Network Optimized the intelligent 5G function to extend battery endurance capacity



The update will roll out slowly, so if you don’t see it today or tomorrow, be patient.

