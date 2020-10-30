You can currently pick up Sony’s WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds at their lowest price yet, down to $168 on Amazon. That’s $62 off the usual $230 price.

If you’re unfamiliar with this set of earbuds, note that people who own them seem to really love them. They offer fantastic noise cancellation with 24bit audio signal processing, up to 6 hours of battery charge, touch controls, ambient sound mode, plus a “tiny-yet-powerful” 0.24-inch driver in each bud for your listening pleasure.

Basically, if you want a high-end brand that isn’t Samsung, Apple or Bose, this is a solid option.

Follow the link below if you’re interested.