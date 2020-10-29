Verizon 5G Home, the home internet solution powered by their 5G mmW (5G Ultra Wideband) network, expands to four new cities next week, bringing the total number of 5G Home markets to 12. Customers living in parts of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, and San Jose will soon have a chance to sign-up and ditch their current cable internet company.

For this who stopped following Verizon 5G Home, it’s still mostly the same service. Now, though, the installation is a self-install where you could be up and running on your own in a matter of minutes, rather than you needing an appointment with a technician. It still costs $50/mo for Verizon customers or $70/mo for non-customers and should deliver 300Mbps download speeds with peaks reaching 1Gbps.

As a sign-up bonus, Verizon 5G Home customers still get a free month of YouTube TV, Disney+ for 12 months, and a Verizon Stream TV box. For a limited time, they are also including an Amazon smart home bundle that includes an Echo Show 5, Ring Stick Up Cam, Echo Dot, and Amazon Smart Plug.

Current list of Verizon 5G Home cities:

Atlanta

Chicago

Dallas

Denver

Detroit

Houston

Indianapolis

Los Angeles

Minneapolis

Sacramento

San Jose

St. Paul

To get started or to at least check your address for availability, head over to Verizon’s 5G Home sign-up page.