After a bit of a wait, Google’s new Pixel 4a 5G is now up for pre-order in the US. The Google Store is selling both unlocked and Verizon models, price difference included.

At $499, you can grab the unlocked version in Just Black and use it on every single US carrier. The only thing missing from it is support for 5G mmW networks in the US, which is absolutely not something you should care about. 5G mmW is dumb.

At $599, you can grab the Verizon model that adds 5G mmW support and also comes in an exclusive Clearly White color. It’s the same exact phone as the $100 cheaper version, only you are paying extra for Verizon’s extremely limited, likely not-in-your-neighborhood or city, 5G Ultra Wideband.

Shipping dates are showing that November 20 could be the earliest arrival date.

Be sure to read our Pixel 4a 5G review, friends.

Google Store Link