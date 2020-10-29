AT&T has provided availability dates for Google’s latest devices, the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G. If you buy your phones directly through AT&T, this should be exciting news.

The company states that the Pixel 5 will be available in-store and online beginning November 6, with pre-orders for the Pixel 4a 5G kicking off that same day. On November 19, the Pixel 4a 5G will be made available in-store and online.

What about pricing? Well, AT&T provided that, too. Pixel 5 will be available for $10/month with eligible trade-in or $15/month without trade-in. Pixel 4a 5G will be as low as $5/month with eligible trade-in or $10/month without a trade-in.

Mark your calendars, AT&T customers who want a new Pixel.

// AT&T