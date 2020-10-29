If you wondered how big the Pixel 5 Black Friday deal would be, we now know.

Every year, Google releases its new Pixel phones in October and a bunch of us rush out to be the first to own them. Then, weeks later as Black Friday arrives, we scream and whine about Google and its retail partners hosting significant sales on the same phone we just paid full price for. It happens every single year.

For 2020 and the Pixel 5 (review), we weren’t sure if Google would keep this trend alive, knowing that this new Pixel is already somewhat reasonably priced. Thanks to a Best Buy Black Friday ad that dropped today, we can prepare our wallets.

The big Google Pixel 5 Black Friday deal is going to be a $50 discount on the unlocked model. In addition to that discount, Best Buy will slash another $50 off if you activate with them, plus carriers will host their own deals, including Verizon dropping $200 off it. Depending on how you buy a Pixel 5, it could cost $649, $599, or $499.

Of course, Google could host a different deal on Cyber Monday, toss in freebies, or hand out credit to be used on other products to sweeten the stakes. As we get closer to Black Friday weekend, we’ll let you know the best prices to watch.