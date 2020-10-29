Your Google Pixel 5 should be arriving at any moment, assuming you pre-ordered one or found a store with them in-stock this week. If that’s the case, then our “First 10 Things” video is here right on time to help you get going on this new Pixel 5 journey.

In this video, like all other “First 10 Things” videos, we dive into a long list of settings that you should consider addressing from day 1 on your new Pixel 5. We talk through why, what the benefits are, and which areas of your phone on the most important, so that you may not ever have to adjust some of them again.

It’s a long video, so prepare to learn all there is to know about the Pixel 5 fingerprint reader, Bubbles, Android 11, the always-on display, customizing your home setup, using the phone’s numerous Gestures, and how to turn off battery optimizations on the apps giving you trouble.