Netflix Raises Prices in the US

A heads up to you Netflix subscribers, your monthly bill is about to increase, should you be using a particular tier of membership.

Announced today, Netflix’s Standard and Premium tiers are getting pice increases: Standard is raising to $14/month (up from $13/month) and Premium is rising from $16/month to $18/month. The basic plan, priced at $9/month, isn’t getting an increase.

Obviously, a bump of $1 and $2 isn’t insane, but it does add up over time and something to keep in mind as other streaming services pop up here and there.

These price increases are effective starting today and will hit already subscribed users on the next billing cycle.

// The Verge