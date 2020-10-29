Android Feature Request: Save-for-Later Feature for Google Discover

I won’t waste too much of your time with this one, Google, but please, can we get a quick and easy way to save stories from the Discover feed that we want to read later? I mean, honestly, how hard could it be?

For the past few years, even before Discover was called Discover, any time I’ve been shown an interesting news story on my feed that I want to save for reading later in the day, I’ve had to send a link to the story to myself via email. It’s not very intuitive, and out of all of the options that pop-up inside of Discover, there’s not a single feature that lets you save the story to read it later. That’s dumb.

What’s even more frustrating about this is that the Google News app has a Save for Later feature. So, why isn’t there one for Discover? Furthermore, why is Discover even called Discover and not just make it an extension of Google News? That’s a complaint for another post, though.

Like I said, this is a quick request to Google. Please give me a better way to save stories for reading later on than having to email them to myself. That’s not very futuristic, Google.