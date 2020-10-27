T-Mobile held an Uncarrier event of sorts today that allowed them to announce a big streaming TV push through a service called TVision. Goofy name aside, this is T-Mobile going nationwide with streaming at price points you may actually consider, especially now that YouTube TV is priced beyond any level that makes it a deal to keep paying for.

Since there is a lot to talk about with T-Mobile TVision, we’ll do our best here to break it all down.

What is T-Mobile TVision?

It’s a streaming TV service from T-Mobile that will compete with YouTube TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, fuboTV, etc. Instead of paying a cable company a monthly fee for hundreds of channels you’ll never watch, through a cable box they make you pay to rent, TVision (like those other services) lets you pay for select bundles of channels that helps reduce the cost. You also get to watch TVision through apps on devices you already own, like your phone or tablet or smart TV device, assuming you have an internet connection.

TVision offers three (3) different plans called TVision LIVE, VIBE, and CHANNELS. The LIVE option has multiple options within it, which means you can really customize the TV experience you need. This is very different than the TVision they tried to launch back in 2019.

What plans does TVision offer?

As I just said, TVision is made up of LIVE, VIBE, and CHANNELS options, all of which offer very different sets of channel line-ups. Before we get into channels, let’s talk pricing. Below is the breakdown that T-Mobile posted today:

TVision LIVE ($40-$60/mo): The primary TVision service and a total game-changer for anyone who wants live news and sports, available in three packages ranging from $40-$60/month, including local stations. Watch with up to three simultaneous streams with 100 hours of cloud DVR, and get access to over 10,000 programs on-demand. TVision Live TV ($40/mo): Just $40/month for 30+ channels featuring top sports and news. TVision Live TV+ ($50/mo): All of the above plus 10+ more channels, including regional sports, football and golf, for just $50/month. TVision Live Zone ($60/mo): The best choice for sports fans to get into the zone with pro sports networks and more! At just $60/month, it includes all of the above, plus 10 additional channels. You can’t find this content at a lower price. Period.

The primary TVision service and a total game-changer for anyone who wants live news and sports, available in three packages ranging from $40-$60/month, including local stations. Watch with up to three simultaneous streams with 100 hours of cloud DVR, and get access to over 10,000 programs on-demand. TVision VIBE ($10/mo): The best of comedy, lifestyle and drama. It’s the lowest price to cut the cord and still get all this incredible content. Just $10/month for a great selection of 30+ channels from many of the most-watched networks on TV, including thousands of programs on demand, with up to two simultaneous streams.

The best of comedy, lifestyle and drama. It’s the lowest price to cut the cord and still get all this incredible content. Just $10/month for a great selection of 30+ channels from many of the most-watched networks on TV, including thousands of programs on demand, with up to two simultaneous streams. TVision CHANNELS ($5.99-$10.99/service): Create your own unique lineup with a-la-carte streaming services with one bill, one login and one place to manage it all in the T-Mobile app or online, starting with STARZ, SHOWTIME® and EPIX.

To recap that, you have LIVE as the main option with the biggest bundle of channels that includes both live local networks and live sports starting at $40/mo. The VIBE option is a super trimmed down TV starting at $10/mo and includes no live local networks or any of the sports channels. CHANNELS is an a-la-carte option that lets you sign-up separately for STARZ, SHOWTIME, or EPIX.

What channels does TVision have in each plan?

The channel line-up will vary per zip code, but TVision LIVE should look similar to this:

LIVE ($40/mo) : ABC, NBC, FOX, Telemundo, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, NBC Sports Network, ABC News Live, CNBC, CNN, Fox Business Network, Fox News, HLN, MSNBC, NBC News Now, Bravo, Cozi TV, E!, FX, FXX, National Geographic, Oxygen, SYFY, TBS, TNT, TruTV, USA, Cartoon Network, Disney, Disney Junior, Disney XD, and Freeform

: ABC, NBC, FOX, Telemundo, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, NBC Sports Network, ABC News Live, CNBC, CNN, Fox Business Network, Fox News, HLN, MSNBC, NBC News Now, Bravo, Cozi TV, E!, FX, FXX, National Geographic, Oxygen, SYFY, TBS, TNT, TruTV, USA, Cartoon Network, Disney, Disney Junior, Disney XD, and Freeform LIVE TV+ ($50/mo) : All of the channels above plus local NBC Sports affiliate, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, Big Ten Network Overflow 1, Big Ten Network Overflow 2, Big Ten Network Overflow 3, ESPN College Extra (multiple channels), ESPNews, ESPNU, Golf Channel, NFL Network, Olympic Channel, SEC Network, Nat Geo Wild, TCM, FXM

: All of the channels above plus local NBC Sports affiliate, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, Big Ten Network Overflow 1, Big Ten Network Overflow 2, Big Ten Network Overflow 3, ESPN College Extra (multiple channels), ESPNews, ESPNU, Golf Channel, NFL Network, Olympic Channel, SEC Network, Nat Geo Wild, TCM, FXM LIVE ZONE ($60/mo): All of the channels above plus ESPN Deportes, Fox Deportes, Longhorn Network, MavTV, NFL RedZone, Outside TV, CNBC World, Universo, Boomerang, Universo Kids

As for TVision VIBE, it’s channel line-up should look like this:

VIBE ($10/mo): AMC, Animal Planet, BBC America, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Discovery, DIY Network, Food Network, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies and Mysteries, HGTV, IFC, Investigation Discovery, MotorTrend, MTV, MTV Classic, MTV2, OWN, Paramount Network, SundanceTV, TLC, Travel Channel, TV Land, VH1, We TV, BBC World News, Nick Jr., Nickelodeon East, Nickelodeon West, Nicktoons, TeenNick

And finally, for TVision CHANNELS, the line-up is as follows:

CHANNELS: STARZ ($8.99/mo), SHOWTIME, ($10.99/mo), and EPIX ($5.99/mo)

What devices and apps are supported on TVision?

TVision works as an app that you install on supported devices that include the iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV (Google TV). We have links for each below.

Google Play Link | Fire TV Link

As for specific devices, again, your current Apple TV, Fire TV, or Android TV device should all work. However, if you want new hardware, T-Mobile is selling the TVision HUB, which is an Android TV dongle that will give you the TVision experience too.

It costs $50, plugs in to the back of your TV via HDMI, and comes with a remote. The remote has controls for Netflix, YouTube, Google Assistant, DVR, the guide, volume, and more. Also, even if you don’t subscribe to TVision, the HUB will work as a normal Android TV box,.

When does TVision launch and who can sign-up?

TVision launches November 1 for all T-Mobile postpaid customers. To sign-up, you’ll head over to t-mobile.com/tvision and walk-through the process of adding TVision to your account. Legacy Sprint customers will get access “later in November.”

Not a T-Mobile customer and want TVision? T-Mobile said they are “going to make it available for everyone over time,” but gave no time specifics.

Sign-up for T-Mobile TVision

// T-Mobile