TCL has its first 5G smartphone headed to the US called the TCL 10 5G UW, set to be released exclusively on Verizon on October 29, priced at $399.

For specs, this $399 device features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 765G processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, microSD support, 4,500mAh battery, three rear-facing cameras (48MP high-res + 8MP super wide + 5MP macro), 3.5mm headphone jack, as well as Android 10.

The play here is an affordable 5G smartphone that still offers a healthy set of specs. If you’re looking for what’s missing, while still acknowledging this phone costs only $399, the phone doesn’t have a high refresh rate for the display, no dual speakers, and no IP rating. But again, we’re talking $399 here that accesses Verizon’s ultra wideband 5G, which costs quite a bit to implement.

You’ll find the phone in-store and online at Verizon later this week.