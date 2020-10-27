Droid Life

TCL 10 5G UW Hits Verizon for $399 on October 29

17

TCL has its first 5G smartphone headed to the US called the TCL 10 5G UW, set to be released exclusively on Verizon on October 29, priced at $399.

For specs, this $399 device features a 6.5-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 765G processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, microSD support, 4,500mAh battery, three rear-facing cameras (48MP high-res + 8MP super wide + 5MP macro), 3.5mm headphone jack, as well as Android 10.

The play here is an affordable 5G smartphone that still offers a healthy set of specs. If you’re looking for what’s missing, while still acknowledging this phone costs only $399, the phone doesn’t have a high refresh rate for the display, no dual speakers, and no IP rating. But again, we’re talking $399 here that accesses Verizon’s ultra wideband 5G, which costs quite a bit to implement.

You’ll find the phone in-store and online at Verizon later this week.

Category

Tags

Collapse Show Comments
17  Comments

Back to Top