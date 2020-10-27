There’s a new game coming to Android, Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! The game is scheduled to launch in early 2021, which is pretty far away, but hey, this is Crash Bandicoot we’re talking about.

The gameplay looks fun enough, with Crash running down a platform and avoiding obstacles. It appears that you’ll be able to play as additional characters, as well as go up against well-known Bandicoot foes. Overall, looks good. You can watch the trailer above.

You can now pre-register for the game on the Google Play store, but that does nothing more than notify you when the game is made available in a few months.

I hate waiting.