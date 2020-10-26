Been eyeing the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or Note 20 and want to save some money before pulling the trigger? Today is the day that can happen, thanks to a $200 off discount at Amazon.

Amazon currently has the unlocked versions of each phone at $200 off. With that discount, you have the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with 128GB storage down to $1,099.99 or the 512GB model at $1,249.99. The regular Galaxy Note 20 with its $1,000 60Hz display is at $799.99.

Need a review to read? Here’s our Galaxy Note 20 Ultra write-up.

