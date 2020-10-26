Droid Life

Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 Ultra are $200 Off at Amazon

3
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Been eyeing the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or Note 20 and want to save some money before pulling the trigger? Today is the day that can happen, thanks to a $200 off discount at Amazon.

Amazon currently has the unlocked versions of each phone at $200 off. With that discount, you have the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with 128GB storage down to $1,099.99 or the 512GB model at $1,249.99. The regular Galaxy Note 20 with its $1,000 60Hz display is at $799.99.

Need a review to read? Here’s our Galaxy Note 20 Ultra write-up.

Shop Galaxy Note 20 at Amazon

