Zendure’s ZenPods Cost $65, Have ANC and Touch Controls

Zendure, makers of battery banks you may have seen around because they’re really good, have new wireless earbuds called ZenPods available for purchase through Indieogogo this week.

Like other companies have done recently, this Indiegogo campaign is more of a pre-order promotion and allows supporters to get the buds at a discounted $65 price. Launch is scheduled for this December, with the buds set to be priced at $119. So, yeah, it’s more of a hype build than an actual crowdfunding campaign.

For features, Zendure details an ultralight design, active noise cancellation (a reduction of up to 30dB), environment noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.0, sound powered by a 13mm driver, IPX5 water resistance, and phone-free touch controls. For $65, what more could you ask for?

While the campaign page talks plenty about these earbuds being great for the iPhone 12, they’ll work just fine with Android devices. Since we know Zendure makes quality products, these buds are a good bet.

Follow the link if you’re interested.