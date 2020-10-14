Here’s a Ton of Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5 Camera Samples

Embargoes for the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 have been lifted. We’ve had the phones for about a week now, and while that isn’t quite enough time for us to provide you with full reviews, we can at least shower you with some camera samples.

Google isn’t doing anything too different on the backside of these devices. We have the same 12.2-megapixel Sony-made IMX363 sensor as always, but you’ll also note that there’s a new 16-megapixel wide-angle lens on both devices.

We’ll save breaking down these images in our review posts (coming soon), but just know that the shooting experience on these devices is the same as it’s always been on Pixel phones — really, really good.

Here are some samples for you!

Pixel 5

Standard vs. Wide Angle Samples

Pixel 4a 5G

Standard vs. Wide Angle

Night Sight