Got a Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, or Galaxy Note 10+ 5G on Verizon? You have an update incoming today!

The update is nothing more than a security patch at the October level. That’s it. I wish there was more to tell you about, like it being Android 11 or One UI 3.0 or that it gave you a 120Hz refresh rate, but it doesn’t. You may one day get Android 11, but that display is always going to be un-smooth. Sorry. I love you, though.

The new update builds look like this:

Galaxy Note 10 : QP1A.190711.020.N970USQS4DTI1

: QP1A.190711.020.N970USQS4DTI1 Galaxy Note 10+ : QP1A.190711.020.N975USQS4DTI1

: QP1A.190711.020.N975USQS4DTI1 Galaxy Note 10+ 5G: QP1A.190711.020.N976VVRS4DTI1

These are similar builds to those we told you about at the end of last week only specific to Verizon’s line of Note 10 devices.

To grab the update, head into Settings>System updates.

// Verizon