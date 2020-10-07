It’s Instagram’s birth month, and to celebrate, the company has built in an easter egg that allows users to use any icon from the company’s past, plus new ones based on the current icon.

It’s just a fun little thing to do, nothing too extraordinary, but I still prefer the old icon versus the gradient one we have today so I’m all for this.

In order to change the icon, simply head into the settings menu in the app (works on iOS and Android), then scroll up. You’ll find the hidden menu, and from there, select which icon you’d like to use. Watch the video below for a demo on how to find the hidden menu.

Happy birthday, Instagram.