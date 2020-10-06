Photoed above is the ROG Phone 2, though, it looks incredibly similar to the ROG Phone 3, which is now available for purchase in the US with shipments expected to go out mid-October.

Priced starting at $999, the ROG Phone 3 has all the specs a hardcore mobile gamer might need. That includes a 6.59” FHD+ AMOLED display (2340 x 1080) with 144Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 865+ processor, 12GB RAM standard (with optional 16GB model for $100 more), 6,000mAh battery, plenty of rear cameras, WiFi 6, 512GB storage, AeroActive Cooler 3 included, and Android 10.

ROG Phone 3

As I mention in that spec rundown, there is a model with 16GB RAM, which only costs $100 more. If you’re already spending $1K for an unlocked phone, why not really ball out?

Shipments for ROG Phone 3 are expected to go out October 12. That’s soon!