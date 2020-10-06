Google WiFi returned this morning with a new $99 price for a single unit, or $199 for a 3-pack. No, it’s not here to replace your Nest WiFi, but it could be an option for those who want mesh WiFi without the smart assistant stuff and at a reasonable price.

Like the old Google WiFi, this version is AC1200 (and 802.11ac), so it’s not exactly fast as a 2020 WiFi option. It is mesh, though, so you can combine a bunch to create one big home network. It still has two ethernet ports, looks the same as far as we can tell, is setup with the Google Home app, and comes in just one color, white. The only real difference appears to be that Google ditched the USB-C port and tossed in a similar power jack that you’ll find in Nest WiFi.

If you want this aging WiFi system, hit that link below.

Shop Google WiFI