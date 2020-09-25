Many updates are rolling out to Samsung Galaxy owners this week. On AT&T, the entire Galaxy S10 family and Note 10 lineup is receiving the September security patch, plus the Galaxy Fold is also picking up the update.

Over on Verizon, the Galaxy S10 lineup is receiving the same September patch. It’s updates galore, folks!

Below you’ll find all of the new build numbers. If your phone has the below listed build, you’re running the latest firmware available.

AT&T

Note 10 – N970USQU4DTH7

Verizon

Galaxy S10 – G973USQU4ETH7

