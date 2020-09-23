A lucky Nest Hub Max owner received an updated UI on his smart display this week and decided to share what’s new in a video with the world. The device is running software version 32.24.0, meaning it’s way ahead of what most units are running. Mine is sitting at 215072, just for context.

The main big change is a tab layout, complete with a dedicated place for all of your home controls. Currently, these same controls are on Nest Hub devices, but this full-page layout looks much, much better. Additionally, we can see there will be dedicated communication tabs for Duo and Meet integration, as well as Household Contacts.

The one thing we don’t know — when all owners will receive this. However, with the UI hitting at least one person, it’s gotta be coming coming soon. As we learn more, we’ll update you.

Check out the whole video below.

// 9to5Google