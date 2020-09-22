Owners of Galaxy S10, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 10, and Galaxy Note 20 devices are receiving free access to Samsung’s on-demand TV streaming service called Samsung TV Plus this Wednesday, a service that was previously exclusive to owners of Samsung Smart TVs.

If you aren’t familiar, which is fine if you aren’t, TV Plus offers over 100 premium channels of sports, comedy, reality TV, as well as kids programming for the price of free. A few of the shows and networks you’ll find include Kitchen Nightmares, Baywatch, PeopleTV, PlayersTV, Movie Hub channel, FilmRise Free Movies channel, CBSN, Cheddar, NewsNOW from FOX, plus plenty more.

To access all of this content, all you’ll need is an internet connection on your smartphone.

This service goes live tomorrow, September 23 for the aforementioned devices. You can find more details for the service here, and come tomorrow, a link to download the app to your supported Galaxy phone.

// Samsung